El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Warm and dry conditions remain in the forecast for Tuesday with highs expecting to reach the 60s for a third day in a row.

Calm weather will allow for clear skied in the Borderland and weak winds nearing 5-10 mph throughout the day.

A cool down will move in the direction of the Borderland later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The cooler air will bring windy conditions for Wednesday with speeds reaching 10-20 mph.