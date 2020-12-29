Celina’s Tuesday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– A cooler air mass will continue to move through the Borderland Tuesday afternoon allowing the area to see temperatures nearly 15 degrees cooler than Monday.

Along with cooler temperatures, winds will begin to speed up reaching speeds at 10-20 mph as they move in from the west.

Cooler conditions will continue into Wednesday as the pacific air mass pushes through. This will cause highs to drop another 10 degrees into the 40s.

Slight chances for rain are expected in areas like Ruidoso and Cloudcroft.

Temperatures will start warming by New Years Eve.

This warming trend will continue into the following week with highs reaching the lower 60s by Monday of next week.