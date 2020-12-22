Celina’s Tuesday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Warmer weather continues to take over the Borderland forecast Tuesday afternoon.

Temperature highs will rise 5-10 degrees above average with El Paso reaching the mid 60s. The warming conditions are due to high -pressure that remains settled above Colorado.

Highs will remain in the 60s until Wednesday afternoon as winds are expected to pick up and a cold front flows through the Borderland area.

The cool down will come just in time for Christmas eve with highs dropping into the lower 50s.

The cool down will be short lived as a new warming trend if expected Christmas day.

Models are showing Christmas will be calm and warmer than average with highs in the upper 50s.

We will continue to feel the warmth into the weekend with highs remaining in the 60s by mid of next week.