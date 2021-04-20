Celina’s Tuesday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures will near normal Tuesday afternoon with highs reaching the lower 80s.

Winds will remain calm this afternoon with speeds staying between 5-10 mph. Speeds will start to pick up into the evening as a weak cold front moves in our direction from the east.

Tonight’s winds will reach 10-15 mph.

The weak front will drop temperatures by just a few degrees into Wednesday but conditions will remain seasonal into the end of the week.

Another upper disturbance will pass through Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday allowing for windy conditions Thursday and Friday.

A strong warming trend will bring temperatures in the 90s back into the Borderland by the weekend.

Monday into Tuesday of next week a Pacific system can be expected. This will provide cooler temperatures dropping into the 70s, strong winds and cloudier conditions.

No rain chances are in the forecast for the next nine days.

Our drought continues at an Exceptional Level of D-4.