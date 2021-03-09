Celina’s Tuesday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Wind speeds will increase Tuesday afternoon as a western cold front moves in the direction of the Borderland. The cooler air will push our warm conditions east providing us with winds reaching 15-25 mph.

As the north wester cold front deepens throughout the southwest, temperatures will begin to cool day by day into the end of the week.

Temperature highs will descend from the 80s Tuesday into the 70s by Wednesday.

Breezy conditions will last into Thursday.

Saturday a second system will move into the southwest from the northeast. This one will be stronger than Tuesdays, allowing for a bigger drop in temperatures.

Highs will differentiate by more than ten degrees Friday into Saturday, going from the 70s into the 60s.

Along with the cooler conditions winds will be a factor this upcoming weekend with winds reaching up to 25 mph come Saturday afternoon.

Rain chances will remain limited for the next few days.