Celina’s Tuesday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The system that brought cooler temperatures in the Borderland Monday will recede back to the northeast. This will allow for the start of a warming trend into Wednesday.

Drier conditions will stay stalled in the southwest region, favoring warmer temperatures.

Temperature highs will reach the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon as they near normal. Wednesday temperatures will return into the 70s for the first time since the weekend.

Wednesday night the Borderland can expect the arrival of its next system from the Pacific.

The system will increase windspeeds for Thursday, expecting to reach 15-25 mph.

Along with windier conditions, cooler air will allow temperature to drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Warming weather will return come the end of the weekend with temperatures rising into the upper 70s by Sunday, then reaching the 80s come Monday.

The middle of next week will be the arrival of our next system that will cool us nearly ten degrees.