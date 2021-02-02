Celina’s Tuesday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Spring like conditions are expected Tuesday afternoon as temperatures should reach highs 10-15 degrees above normal.

Drier air remains in the area allowing for warmer temperatures throughout the week.

Breezier conditions will start to pick up Wednesday as a system moves in our direction. This system will provide the Borderland with winds into the end of the week.

Wednesday will be the warmest day with temperatures expecting to reach the upper 70s, with he possibility of breaking records for all time highs recorded on the third of February.

Thursday will be the start of a slow cooldown into the weekend. Temperatures will return to the 60s but will remain warmer than average.

This comes as a weak cold front will arrive with strong winds reaching speeds of 10-25 mph.

The coolest days expected will be Saturday and Sunday with highs nearing normal in the lower 60s.

Calm conditions will last for the weekend into the start of the following work week.