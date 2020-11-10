Celina’s Tuesday Forecast

El Paso,TX (KTSM)– Temperatures will remain below average this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The Borderland continues to see the affect of the cold front tat arrived in the region yesterday afternoon.

The northwestern system will help allow temperatures stay cooler than average. El Paso is expecting a high of 60 degrees with Las Cruces seeing a high of 57 degrees.

Today’s highs will remain nearly 10 degrees below normal.

Winds will be noticeably calmer this afternoon as speeds will stay between 5-10 mph. That is nearly a 15-30 mph difference from Monday’s winds.

A warming trend will begin on Wednesday. This will provide the Borderland with above normal temperatures by Thursday.

Models are forecasting temperatures to reach the 70s by Thursday lasting into the following workweek.

Breezy conditions are expected come Friday as an upper trough will pass through the region.

Calm and clear conditions are expected for the weekend into next week.