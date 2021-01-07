Celina’s Thursday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Above average temperatures return to the Borderland this afternoon as a warming trend starts Thursday after a weak cooldown on Wednesday.

Calm and quiet conditions will last throughout today into the weekend. This comes as an upper system moves into our area, allowing for the build up of high-pressure.

The high-pressure will help the Borderland favor clear skies, and above average conditions.

Highs will reach the 60s Thursday afternoon.

The warming trend will keep temperatures in the 60s for the next three days.

Winds will begin to pick up into the afternoon Saturday as our next cold front moves in our direction.

This system will bring a stronger cool down than what we saw earlier this week.

Temperature highs will differ by nearly 15 degrees from Saturday into Sunday.

Highs across the Borderland will remain in the 50s for the majority of next week.