Celina’s Thursday Forecast on KTSM 9 News TODAY

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Warm and dry conditions are expected for Thursday’s forecast. These conditions are going to allow for temperatures to warm up into the 90s and rain chances look almost non-existent.

For the next few days the Borderland will see a break from the rain, with skies remaining clear.

Temperatures will continue to rise into the weekend with highs coming close to reaching triple-digits on Saturday.

The warm, drying conditions will not last long as monsoonal flow will return to the Borderland bringing in cooler air and moisture that should trigger chances for rain.

Increased rain chances in the Borderland will last throughout most of the following week.