Celina’s Thursday forecast on KTSM 9 news

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — High-pressure continues to play a big part in our southwest weather. Warm and drying conditions will continue to take over the Borderland Thursday allowing for rain chances to disappear by Friday.

Temperatures will reach highs in the triple digits for the next three days before a big cool down drops temperatures into the end of the weekend.

El Paso can see a nearly 11 degree drop in highs from Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to drop into Monday with highs reaching the lower 80s.

The reason for the cooldown is due to a backdoor cold-front that will arrive over the weekend.

Cooler air is not the only thing to expect. Plenty of moisture will move into the area. With rising dew points and lowering temperatures, string chances for widespread showers and storms are expected throughout most of next week.

The best chances to see rain will be Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will return to the 90s by Friday of next week.