Celina’s Thursday Forecast on KTSM 9 News

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Weather conditions will remain very similar to what was seen in the Borderland for the last two days. Temperatures will stay in the upper 90s with good chances of reaching triple digits.

The high-pressure system that has kept most of the western part of the nation hotter than average, continues to stay parked near the four corners.

The strong system continues to build heat across the area adding to the dry conditions we’ve seen.

Winds will remain similar to what has been seen the last few says with wind speeds moving through the area at 5-15 mph.

Temperatures will be the hottest this weekend as the very strong high-pressure system begins to move south.

Highs in the Borderland will reach the upper 100s Saturday through Monday.

Areas west of us near Arizona and southern California will see highs that can reach up to 120+ degrees this weekend, starting Friday.

Chances for rain will return to the forecast Sunday night into the work week hopefully providing the area with much needed relief.

Afternoon and evening isolated storms and showers are expected everyday starting as early as Sunday or Monday.