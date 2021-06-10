Celina’s Thursday Forecast on KTSM 9 News

El Paso, TX (KTSM ) — High temperatures of 104 to 105 degrees are expected throughout El Paso and Hudspeth Counties Thursday, and are expected to rise into Friday and Saturday.

Friday temperatures to increase to 105+ degrees during the afternoon hours.

By Saturday temperature highs will top out to 108 degrees, making it the possible hottest day of the week and year so far.

Triple digits will last into Tuesday of next week.

That is expected as a weak cold-front will move south in the Borderland area from the northwestern part of the nation.

This system will drop temperatures into the upper 90s, near normal and will trigger some chances for evening isolated showers and storms during the middle of the week.