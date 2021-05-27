Celina’s Thursday Forecast on KTSM 9 News

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Warm and dry conditions will continue to stick in the Borderland up until this weekend with highs reaching the triple digits by Saturday.

Quiet weather will stick in our forecast for the next few days with winds staying 5-15 mph and gusts around 15-25 mph.

Temperatures will continue to climb into Saturday with it expecting it to be the first 100 degree day of the 2021 year.

Above normal highs will last into the end of the week and even next week.

By the start of next week the area will see a cooling that will see highs drop for a few days.

Temperatures will stay in the lower 90s’s.With 10-20% chances to rain.