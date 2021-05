El Paso, TX

Dry air will continue to take over the Borderland during the daytime hours of Thursday.

The Drier conditions will allow for the Borderland to see temperatures reaching the 90s.

Thursday through Monday chances for isolated storms will be very probable every evening into the start of next week.

Winds will remain calm with winds staying at speeds of 5-15 mph.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s for the up coming nine days.