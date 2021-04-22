Celina’s Thursday Forecast on KTSM 9 News

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The cold front that arrived yesterday has made its departure from the area but cooler temperatures and windy conditions will remain in the forecast Thursday into Friday.

The breezier to windy conditions along with the drier conditions will continues to add on to the fire across the area.

Fire danger will be heightened for the next several days leaving much of the southwest under a Red Flag Warning/ Fire Weather Warning.

A second system will push through the Borderland Friday allowing for another day of temperatures below average with highs reaching the lower to mid-70s.

Warmer conditions will make a return, bouncing temperatures back up into the 80s for Saturday, nearing the 90s come Sunday.

Our next system is expected to move into the region come Monday providing us with windier conditions lasting into Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop below-normal Tuesday and Wednesday but should warm up back into the 80s by Thursday as quieter conditions take over into the end of the week.