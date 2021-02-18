Celina’s Thursday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — A weak cold front will push through the Borderland on Thursday allowing for temperatures to stay nearly 20 degrees below normal. Highs Thursday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Calmer conditions will be expected this afternoon with winds staying between speeds of 5-10 mph in El Paso and 10-15 mph in Las Cruces.

Warming conditions will return Friday with highs returning to the 50s.

A jump in temperatures will come this weekend with highs nearing the upper 60s with the possible chance of reaching the 70s Saturday.

Sunday an upper disturbance will pass through the Borderland allowing for a cooldown with temperatures dropping to highs below average with highs in the 60s.

Conditions will return to the 70s by Tuesday of next week with the warmest day expected to be Thursday with a highs of 77 degrees.