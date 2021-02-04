Celina’s Thursday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Breezy to windy conditions will increase across the Borderland reaching speeds of 15-25 mph. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday’s heat that brought record highs across the Borderland continues to effect El Paso and Las Cruces. Temperatures Thursday morning have stayed warmer than normal, leaning closer to daytime average highs rather than lows as they stayed in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Temperatures will remain 5-10 degrees above normal during the day with El Paso expecting to reach the 70s for a third consecutive day.

Calmer conditions are in the forecast for Friday with winds slowing down to 5-10 mph and temperatures dropping closer to average.

Temperature highs will reach the lower 60s by Saturday due to a weak system in our area. This however will not last long as highs will rise back into the upper 60s and lower 70s by Sunday.

Breezy conditions will return at the start of the work week as a second system moves in the direction of the Borderland.

The next big temperature drop will be next Wednesday into Thursday with highs going from 65 degrees to 55.