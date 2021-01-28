Celina’s Thursday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — High pressure continues to build across the south west allowing for warming conditions. Las Cruces and El Paso can expect to see highs only 1-5 degrees away from average.

Calm and clear conditions will continue take over the area was southwest air flows in our direction.

Winds will stay calmer this afternoon than what was seen at the start of the week reaching speeds of 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will continue to rise into Friday as highs are expected to reach the upper 60s, flirting with the 70s in some areas.

Winds will start to pick up quite a bit through the Borderland as a western system moves east with DMA in its path.

Wind speeds should reach 15-20 mph during the day before reaching 25-35 mph Friday night.

These winds will be accompanied with moisture that will provide the region with slight chances for rain.

Drier conditions will return Saturday afternoon however wind speeds will stay higher than normal.

Sunday will be the start of a strong warming trend with highs forecast to reach the 70s by Tuesday.

The 70 degree temperatures will not last long as a cold front will pass through the area with highs dropping to the lower 50s by the end of next week.