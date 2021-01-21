Celina’s Thursday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – Chances for heavy rainfall will increase Thursday as moisture builds in the southwest due to an upper level system.

Rain showers will continue throughout the area, as tropical moisture continues to flow into the southwest.

The Borderland should expect to see a good amount of rain Thursday afternoon which will provide great relief as the region continues to suffer from extreme drought conditions.

Temperatures will remain below average with highs in the lower 50s.

Clearing conditions will return on Friday and highs will return to the 60s lasting into Saturday.

A second disturbance will move our way Sunday, providing us with a cold front, strong winds and cooler air.

Temperature highs will drop back down into the 50s and remain there for the start of the week before seeing a rise into the 60s by next Thursday.