Celina’s Thursday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – Chances for rain in the Borderland increase Thursday afternoon as moisture deepens in our area, this follows behind yesterday’s cold front.

Best chances for rain on Thursday will be in the afternoon hours, with isolated storms.

Friday conditions will look similar with temperatures continuing to warm into highs in the upper 80s.

Chances for rain look better Friday with both showers and storms.

Temperatures will return to the 90s Friday lasting into the weekend.

Drying conditions will return to the Borderland for the end of the weekend.