Celina’s Thursday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The Pacific system that helped keep the Borderland cool on Wednesday will stay parked above us, causing more chances for rain and cooler temperatures.

Chances for rain will stay between 20-30% with the best chances to see precipitation being around the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s throughout the day as the low-pressure system lingers around.

Warming and clearing conditions are expected as highs will return to the 70s by Saturday and 80- 90 degrees by Sunday into the middle of next week.

Windy conditions will return Sunday into Monday as the next system passes through the area.

Wind advisory levels are possible.

Temperatures should warm up to above average highs in the 90s as early as Tuesday of next week.