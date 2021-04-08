Celina’s Thursday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Weather will stay similar to what we have seen throughout the week. This means extremely dry conditions, warming temperature highs and spring winds.

A shift in weather patterns brings the change in windspeeds throughout the region. Winds should be expected to reach 10-25 mph during the day as they flow from the west.

Levels of moisture continue to remain low in the region leaving humidity stay under 10 percent.

Due to the dry conditions the Borderland has been placed under a Fire Weather Warning/ Red Flag Warning. This means there is a high threat of fires across the area that can spread at rapid conditions.

Friday calmer winds and quiet weather will return lasting into the weekend.

Temperatures will stay above average but cooler than previous days this past week with highs staying in the lower to mid 80s.

By mid-week of the following work week, temperatures will start to cool. with temperatures reaching highs of the upper 70s.

The cause is from a weak push of Canadian air expected to move in our direction.

There are no chances of rain in your nine day forecast.