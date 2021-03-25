Celina’s Thursday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Wednesday’s storm system has started to leave the Borderland area allowing for calmer conditions. Winds will remain breezy between 10-20 mph with temperatures closer to normal.

Breezier conditions will return on Saturday as our next northwestern system heads in our direction.

The low-pressure system will increase chances for rain in mountainous areas throughout the southwest and drop temperatures just slightly into Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will return to the 70s by Monday with highs nearing the 80s.

Windy conditions are expected for Tuesday as a northern system passes through.

Calm weather and near normal temperatures can be expected for the following week.