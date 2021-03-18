Celina’s Thursday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — High-pressure will replace the pacific system that brought strong winds and cooler air the last few days. This will be the start of a strong warming trend into the weekend.

Temperature highs will return to the 70s Thursday afternoon lasting into Friday, then will reach the 80s by Saturday.

Calm to breezy winds are expected to stay in the forecast Thursday through Saturday afternoon.

Saturday evening winds will start to pick up into Sunday and the start of the following week.

The weather change will come due to a Pacific system expected to arrive in the region Sunday into Monday.

Along with winds, temperatures will start to dip into the 60s by Monday, lasting into the middle of the week.

Rain chances remain limited for the next nine days but are possible during the start of next week into mid-week due to the system headed our way.