Celina’s Thursday Forecast

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperature highs in the 80s will return Thursday afternoon as high pressure continues to dominate the southwest.

El Paso is expected to break record highs Thursday afternoon, as our warming trend continues into the week.

A trough of drier, and warmer air will move through the southwestern part of the region. This will allow for record highs in the upper 80s with El Paso expecting a high of 84°. This will surpass the previous record high if 82° set in 1945.

Warm and breezy conditions will continue through Thursday as high pressure remains above the southwest.

Conditions will change quickly as a low-pressure system from the northwest moves in the direction of our area.

This system will allow temperatures to cool down from near record highs into the 70s by the end of the weekend and into the 60s and the start of the workweek.

Winds will play a roll of the system, as wind speeds increase to 15-25 mph over the weekend.

Moisture will increase with the changing conditions providing the Borderland with slight rain chances on Sunday.

Conditions will clear up into next week with temperatures remaining below average.