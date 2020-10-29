Celina’s Thursday Forecast

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Temperatures will continue to inch closer to average Thursday afternoon. This warming trend will continue into the weekend with highs in the 70s for Halloween.

Calmer conditions will stay in the forecast for the next few days. The system which provided the area with cooler temperatures, and winter conditions is making its dissent back north.

Along with that it will leave us with nothing in our way of a slow warm-up.

Temperatures will remain 10 degrees below average Thursday afternoon but will be 10 degrees warmer than what was recorded Wednesday.

Highs will return to the 70s by Friday and will rise above average for Halloween.

Sunday a backdoor cold front will move into the area, this will provide windy easterly winds and a drop of temperatures into the upper 60s.

The cool down will not last very long as we will start a warming trend once again into the rest of next week.

Temperature highs will rise above average by Wednesday, reaching the 80s.

Highs will stick 2-8 degrees above average for the remainder of the week.