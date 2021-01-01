Celina’s New Year’s Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Cooler temperatures will remain in the forecast of your New Year’s afternoon. This comes as winter weather systems move throughout central Texas.

Temperature highs will rise slowly into the 40s for the first day of the year. This will be keeping us below normal for a third consecutive day this week.

Calm and dry weather is expected for the rest of the day.

Breezier conditions should begin to pickup into the start of the weekend with speeds nearing 15 mph.

Temperature highs will rise into continue to rise into the weekend. This will allow the area to reach the 60s by Monday.

Warmer conditions will remain in the 60’s for most of the following week with mostly quiet weather.

Have a wonderful New Year!