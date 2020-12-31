Celina’s New Year’s Eve Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Cooler conditions will remain in the Borderland as Wednesdays winter storm system moves east. Temperatures will struggle to reach the 50s in most towns in the region.

Wednesday the winter system provided with not only cooler air and winds but snow flurried in far east El Paso near Horizon city stretching towards Van Horn.

Weather will remain much quieter Thursday afternoon but the Borderland will continue to have a hard time to warm up into the 50’s for the last two days of the week.

Drier conditions should return that will provide the area with a cold chill for the early morning hours.

New Years day will be filled with similar weather with temperatures staying in the lower 50’s and upper 40’s.

Overcast skies will be the Friday outlook with small chances to see breakout flurries and showers in the upper mountainous regions.

A gradual and comfortable warming will begin this weekend with highs nearing normal for Bboth Saturday and Sunday.

Breezy conditions will be expected for Saturday but no extreme conditions are expected.

Temperature highs will begin to rise into the 60s by the start of next week and will remain until the end of the week.