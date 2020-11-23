Celina’s Monday Forecast on KTSM 9

EL PASO (KTSM) — The Borderland will continue to see breezy to winder conditions Monday into Tuesday. This is due to an upper disturbance that provided the area with a weak cold-font Sunday.

Temperatures will remain above-average Monday afternoon as the cold-front that moved into the area Sunday was not strong enough to effect the heat.

El Paso and Las Cruces can expect highs in the mid to upper 70s to start the week.

The system will continue to effect the region into Tuesday. This will allow for temperatures to drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Although temperatures will stay warmer than normal, winds will pick up.

The Borderland can expect windspeeds to reach 15-25 mph with wind gusts as strong as 45 mph Tuesday afternoon.

Calmer and warmer conditions will return for Thanksgiving day with slow windspeeds and temperatures in the 70s.

Come Friday an upper Canadian cold-front will drop down south. This will provide the Southwest with a cool drop in temperatures.

The cooldown will help the Borderland see temperature highs near normal in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The Canadian system may provide slight chances for precipitation throughout the region, including rain and possible snow.