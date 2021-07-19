Celina’s Monday forecast on KTSM 9 News

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Chances for rain remain in the Borderland on Monday after seeing heavy rain and flooding Sunday.

Chances for rain will be much smaller Monday but chances for forming storms are still expected.

Temperatures will reach the lower 90s and upper 80s Monday afternoon.

Winds will remain calm but can be expected to increase with developing storms causing strong gusts.

Chances for rain will last into Tuesday but drier conditions will return by Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay below average for the next nine days in the lower 90s.

Rain chances will return into the end of the week and the weekend with more rounds of storms that can cause flooding.