Celina’s Monday Forecast on KTSM 9 News

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-90s Monday with a high expected of 93 degrees. Isolated storm chances will increase into the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Winds will stay fairly calm with breezier conditions expected into the afternoon at speeds of 5-15 mph.

Drying conditions will prevail Tuesday and Wednesday as moisture exits the Borderland. Isolated storms will remain in the mountainous areas near Cloudcroft and Ruidoso.

Temperatures are increasing into the middle of the week, expecting to near normal in the mid-90s by Wednesday.

Moisture will return Thursday and cooler air will drop temperature highs a few degrees into the lower 90s and upper 80s.

Isolated storms will increase into Thursday afternoon with chances lasting into the weekend.