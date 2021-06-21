Celina’s Monday Forecast on KTSM 9 News

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Record breaking temperatures kicked off the first day of summer reaching 109 degrees Sunday afternoon. Warm conditions will continue into Monday with the addition of building chances for rain.

Temperature highs will stay between 100-105 degrees Monday afternoon.

Eastern moisture will deepen throughout the east of our area allowing for better chances to see precipitation Monday evening. Isolated storms are expected.

Evening rain chances will last into Wednesday.

Temperature highs will start to see a weak cool down into Tuesday as a backdoor cold-front pushes through the Borderland.

The trevaleing system will help temperatures drop slightly nearing normal in the upper 90s.

Temperature highs will warm back up into the end of the week.

A strong backdoor cold-front will enter the region by the weekend bringing even stronger chances for widespread showers and storms lasting into Monday morning.