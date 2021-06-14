Celina’s Monday Forecast on KTSM 9 News

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Heat continues to build in the Borderland with highs continuing to reach triple-digits.

Temperatures are not going to be giving the Borderland a break when it comes to above average highs.

Much of the region can continue to see highs reach 102-105 for Monday before cooling in to the lower 100’s by Tuesday.

Winds will stay consistently Breezy but not windy with speeds toping at 5-15 mph.

No chances for rain are in the forecast until the later week.

Isolated storms and showers are expected Friday night through Sunday.

Sunday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with a high of 105 degrees.