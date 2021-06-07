Celina’s Monday Forecast on KTSM 9 News

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The Borderland will see another round of above average temperature highs allowing for consecutive triple digit temperatures for the week.

Monday’s temperatures will reach the upper 90s with the chance of reaching triple digits.

Similar conditions will continue into Tuesday but by Wednesday, highs will soar above 100 degrees.

Heat will be the biggest focus of this week as triple digit highs will be consecutive starting Wednesday lasting into the following work week.

The heat comes as high pressure is expected to build near the Border of Arizona and New Mexico.

Westerly winds, high pressure and dry air will all help contribute to the hotter conditions.

The hottest day should be Saturday nearing record highs.

Cooler conditions will help see temperature highs reach the upper 90s and lower 100’s.