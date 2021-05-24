Celina’s Monday Forecast on KTSM 9 News

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Nice conditions, and warming temperatures will continue to take over the Borderland area Monday with highs reaching the lower 90s.

Quiet weather will remain for the next few days with winds staying between 10-15 mph throughout much the region.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s across the board for the next nine days.

All chances for rain will remain in the east in Hudspeth County. As for Las Cruces and El Paso, dry weather and clear skies will be in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Some models show chances for the the Borderland to see our first triple digit day of the year later in the week, while others remain in the 90s.

Only time will tell.