Celina’s Monday Forecast on KTSM 9 News

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The region will see another consecutive day with temperature highs reaching the upper 80s, nearing the 90s. This comes before the arrival of a backdoor cold front that will cool us down into Wednesday.

Winds will flow in from the south Tuesday at speeds of 10-20 mph but will shift once the cold front arrives.

The cool down will bring temperature highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s for Wednesday and increase plenty of windspeeds.

Winds will start to pick up to speeds of 15-25 mph come Wednesday morning.

Following behind the cold front will be some moisture that will allow for chances for rain.

Rain chances look the best for Friday and Saturday of this week as moisture not only builds but heat deepens with a warming trend.

Quieter weather should return by the start of next week.