Celina’s Monday Forecast on KTSM 9 News

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Early morning storms will start of the week Monday morning in the Borderland. Rain chances will continue throughout the day and the week with afternoon storms expected.

Temperatures will reach highs in the lower 90s for the next two days but will warm up into Wednesday before cooling once again into Thursday and the weekend.

Monsoonal flow will continue to prevail across the Borderland and Southwest throughout the next nine days. This will bring great conditions for storms, and humid conditions.

The better chances for rain will be in the later day hours.

Thunderstorms may cause potential down pours leading to localized flooding.