Celina’s Monday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures will near record highs Monday afternoon as they warm up into the lower 70s. The warmer conditions come as a strong system will bring cooler air, winds and rain for the rest of the week.

Winds will remain calm for Monday with speeds reaching highs of 5-10 mph as they move through the area from the southwest.

Tuesday a Pacific system will push into the Borderland.

The system will provide a strong cold front that will drop temperatures highs nearly 20 degrees, provide strong winds and bring chances for rain.

The National Weather Service of El Paso has issued a High Wind Advisory for Monday night at 11pm lasting until Tuesday at 8pm.

Winds will reaching speeds of 25-35 mph Tuesday with wind gusts nearing more than 50 mph.

Along with strong winds chances for rain will increase. The Borderland can expect to see its first chances for rain Tuesday night and they will increase into Wednesday with the best chances for rain being on Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs will return to the 60s by the end of the week with calmer conditions expected into the weekend.