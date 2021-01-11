Celina’s Monday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Sunday’s system that brought the Borderland cooler temperatures continues to keep highs below average for the start of the week.

El Paso saw more than a 10 degree drop from highs Saturday to Sunday.

Monday weather will be very similar to Sunday with highs reaching the lower to mid-40s.

The Borderland can expect to see below freezing nights for the next few days ahead before warming conditions return by mid-week.

Tuesday will remain calm and below average but warmer than Monday. Highs should reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.

For this time of year the Borderland should see normal highs at 56-57 degrees.

Temperatures will reach normal by Wednesday before returning to the 60s by Thursday.

Warming temperatures will continue into the weekend and remain above average into the following work week.

Dry conditions mean no chances for rain our in our forecast for the next 9 days.