Celina’s Monday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Quiet and dry weather is in the forecast for the start of the week as temperatures soar nearly ten degrees above average.

Temperature highs will reach the 60s Monday afternoon with overnight lows dropping to the mid 30s by the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Winds will flow through the Borderland area reaching speeds at 5-10 mph are they move in form the east.

Warming conditions will stay in our forecast with models showing that we should reach temperature highs in the mid 60s by Tuesday.

By mid-week a system of cooler air will arrive Tuesday night in to Wednesday, allowing for temperatures to drop by a few degrees.

Along with cooler air, windier conditions will pick up reaching speeds of 15-20 mph.

Warming will return by the end of the week with highs reaching the 60s once again Thursday.

A second cold front will push through on Sunday, providing cooler conditions, windy weather and chances for precipitation.