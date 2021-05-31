Celina’s Monday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Moisture continues to build to the east of the Borderland, allowing for chances to see rain increase into the middle of the week.

Temperatures will rise to highs into the lower 90s expecting to match normal temperatures at 92-93 degrees.

Moisture from the southwest will continue to deepen across the Borderland leaving humidity levels to increase to levels that haven’t been seen in quite a while.

Rain chances will increase throughout the area as we inch closer to the middle of the week.

This gives weather patterns the advantage to see our yearly rain total increase slightly.