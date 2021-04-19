Celina’s Monday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Drier conditions will return Monday afternoon as the system that provided the area with moisture over the weekend exits the region.

Calming conditions are in the forecast with winds remaining between 5-10 mph.

The calm winds are a significant change compared to what was seen the last few days.

Expect temperatures to stay below normal as highs will not rise any higher than the lower 70s.

Highs will start to rise into the 80s by Tuesday as the departure of the weekends system weekends while moving east.

Due to a backdoor cold front, windy conditions will return Wednesday and Friday of this week with speeds reaching 10-25 mph.

Temperatures will stay near normal until the middle of the weekend with Sunday being the warmest day nearing the 90s.