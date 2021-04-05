Celina’s Monday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The Borderland will see its first 90 degree day of the year Monday, as record breaking heat will take over the region.

Temperatures in El Paso and Las Cruces should surpass their previous records in the upper 80s.

The warming conditions will be accompanied with sunny skies and calm winds.

Tuesday near record highs will continue to be expected with temperatures reaching the upper 80s.

Winds will start to increase reaching 15-30 mph Tuesday afternoon as our next system moves in the Borderland’s direction.

The anticipated system will provide the area with a much needed cold front.

The weak front will drop temperatures just slightly into the mid 80s by Wednesday.

Temperatures will remains in the 80s for the following days into next week with breezy spring winds.

Dry conditions will also stay in the forecast as we continue to feel the affects of La Nina creating our D-4 drought.