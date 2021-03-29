Celina’s Monday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures will rise to highs above normal for the start of the work week. This is due to a dry westerly flow of air passing through the region and high-pressure building.

Dry conditions will continue to take over much of the Borderland area and winds will stay closer to calm speeds rather than strong winds around 5-15 mph.

Our warming trend continue into Tuesday with a consecutive 80 degree day expected.

Winds will become more relevant in the area Tuesday and the region anticipates our next cold front.

Winds will stay strong and consistent at 20-25 mph Tuesday through Wednesday.

As the system arrives with winds, temperatures will drop significantly Tuesday into Wednesday with temperatures going from the 80s to the 60s.

Calmer conditions will return Thursday and warmer temperatures are back in the forecast into next week.

Temperatures will reach the upper 80s by Monday coming close to 90 degrees!

Windy conditions will return Monday of next week as well.