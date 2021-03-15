Celina’s Monday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Winds will be much calmer Monday compared to what was seen over the weekend. This comes before a Pacific system will bring gusty winds on Tuesday.

Monday windspeeds will remain between 10-15 mph across the Borderland and should see seasonal temperatures with highs reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for Tuesday as winds will increase to speeds of 25-35 mph and wind gusts reaching 40-50 mph.

The High Wind Watch is set to begin early Tuesday afternoon into the later evening hours.

Along with windy conditions, temperatures will see a small drop in temperatures with highs dropping a few degrees below average.

Winds will begin to calm down Tuesday night into Wednesday with speeds staying between 5-15 mph.

Temperatures will also start to rise slowly returning to the 70s by Thursday and the 80s come Saturday.

A second system will arrive on Sunday.