Celina’s Monday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The Borderland is waking up to much cooler temperatures this morning with temperatures dropping below freezing. Temperatures will warm up and remain much closer to normal Monday afternoon with highs nearing the mid to upper 60s.

Winds will remain calm with speeds reaching 5-10 mph throughout the Borderland area.

High-pressure will continue to build in the Borderland Monday into Tuesday. This will allow for a strong warming trend into the middle of the week.

Temperatures should reach the 70s come Tuesday afternoon and will increase to highs 10 degrees above normal by Wednesday.

Temperatures will not dip into the 60’s until Friday. This will come as a cold front will help bring conditions back to seasonal around the mid 60s.

Daily highs will jump back up into the 70s by Saturday however windier conditions are expected as another system is expected to bring a nearly 10 degree drop into the following week.

No chances for rain are in the forecast.