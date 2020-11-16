Celina’s Monday Forecast

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures across the Borderland continue to rise quickly, with forecast highs expecting to reach the upper 70s Monday and reaching the 80s by mid-week.

La Nina patterns continue to stay prominent across the nation.

As high-pressure dominates the southern part of the nation drier air deepens in our atmosphere.

Winds will remain calm with speeds staying between 5-10 mph.

Our warming trend will continue into the end of the week with highs reach the 80s by Wednesday and the warmest day of the week expecting to be Friday with a forecast high of 82 degrees.

Temperatures will remain above normal until the end of the upcoming weekend.

Sunday a cold front will arrive. This system should be strong enough to drop temperatures into the lower 60s.

Along with cooler temperatures winds should speed up to breezier conditions, rain chances remain limited