Celina’s Monday Forecast

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Temperatures will soar to highs nearly 15 degrees above average this week. This comes as La Nina begins to takeover the area once again after last weeks winter storm.

La Nina will allow the southwest to favor warmer temperatures, calm winds and dry air.

Wind will continue to move through the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will start to warm up quickly into the mid-70s by the later afternoon.

High-pressure should continue to strengthen throughout the region, allowing the Borderland to see temperatures reach the 80s by as early as Wednesday.

Temperatures will see a big drop from the upper 70s Sunday into the mid-60s by Sunday.

This will be the effect of a system that will move into the Borderland from the west. This will provide the area with strong winds, cooler temperatures, and slight chances for rain.