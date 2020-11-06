Celina’s Friday Forecast

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Significant weather changes are ahead in the Borderland as a winter system from the northwest moves in the Borderlands direction.

Friday afternoon temperatures will remain above average with highs expecting to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Normal temperatures should remain in the lower 70s for his time of year.

Winds will remain calm for the start of the day but will pick up into the afternoon reaching 15 mph.

Daily highs will remain in the upper 70s and 80s until Monday. Breezier to windier conditions are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

This comes as a low-pressure system moves south. This winter storm will provide western states with snow and rain.

Winds will be the main factor of our weather on Sunday with wind speeds reaching 15-25 mph and wind gusts at 25-35 mph.

Temperatures will drop into the 70s Sunday and the upper 60s by Monday.

Windy conditions will last into the start of the work week.

Temperatures will continue to stay in the 60s into the end of next week.